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Richmond to remove 17 tons of debris from James River near Potterfield Bridge this week

Work to remove approximately 17 tons of debris from the log jam area of the James River around the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge will begin this week in Richmond.
T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — Work to remove approximately 17 tons of debris from the log jam area of the James River around the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge will begin this week in Richmond.

The cleanup is part of a deal the City of Richmond made with Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality after the DEQ issued a Notice of Violation to the city in September 2024 related to multiple sewage leaks into the James River that summer.

Richmond DPU to clean up debris under T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge

"This initial debris removal effort is an important step toward improving the long-term health, safety and accessibility of the James River corridor around the Potterfield Bridge," Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Director Chris Frelke said. "We are grateful for the support of the Department of Public Utilities, which allows us to test cost-effective methods for removing debris and evaluate approaches for future cleanup efforts."

When cleanup work begins, equipment will be visible on the east end of Belle Isle at Northeast Point Beach.

"The beach and the path leading to it will be temporarily closed during operations," the city said. "Access to the Potterfield Bridge will remain open. The first phase of debris removal is expected to be completed in less than two weeks."

Wood removed from the river will be recycled into mulch, the city said.

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