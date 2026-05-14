Why Richmond may move polling locations away from city schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond School Board members discussed the possibility of moving polling locations out of schools during Monday's work session.

Kathryn Ricard of the 2nd District brought up the issue after hearing questions and concerns from community members about why schools are used as polling places following a recent special election. She argued the city has other spaces that could be used, such as community centers, churches, or nonprofits.

"Our kids' learning gets impacted because we don't meet. It feels like if we are trying to constantly make sure that our students are getting the instruction that they need, is it possible to move polling places out of schools," Ricard said.

A Richmond Public Schools (RPS) official said 26 out of the city's 72 polling locations are inside RPS facilities, with two locations currently not used for classroom instruction.

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Karmas said students have a virtual day of instruction when schools are closed for elections.

Ali Faruk, who represents the 3rd District, spoke about how the closures impact him as an RPS parent.

"It is really disorienting as an RPS parent to suddenly be like, 'Oh, crap, another election. Now, a special election. Who's working, who's not working, who has meetings of the day, who can take the kids wherever?" Faruk said. "It's a lot to balance."

4th District Member Wesley Hedgepeth said he was not opposed to the idea, but said schools are "community buildings."

"This might be the only time that they step foot in our buildings. And yes, maybe our humans might not be in that building at that moment, but they see our spaces," Hedgepeth said. "I think that encourages a bit of ownership."

7th District member Cheryl Burke said former city leaders encouraged schools to be closed on election day so parents could take their children to see the process of voting.

"At some point for us to discuss this and get more information together, maybe see how parents feel about it. But there are some parents who take their children to vote," Burke said.

The board made no vote or decision about the topic but said they will take up the issue again following November's election.

Board members said they would like to eventually survey parents before voting on the matter and then make the request to City Council, where Registrar David Levine would be required to find alternate polling locations.

"The election's office is required by law to send out written notification, to update every voter of the change in polling location, which is obviously a very significant administrative task that they would also need to complete," an RPS official said.

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