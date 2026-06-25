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Richmond police investigation underway along Main Street in Shockoe Bottom

SCENE VIDEO: Police block Main Street in Richmond
SCENE VIDEO: Police block Main Street in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom.

The city's emergency response website indicated police were called to a shooting near 18th and Main Streets around 3 a.m.

Police have not yet shared information about the situation.

Main Street around the 17th Street Market was blocked with crime scene tape as of 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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