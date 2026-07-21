Richmond teens get a taste of real-world financial stress through 'Economy Simulator' program

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond teenagers are getting a firsthand look at the financial pressures of adult life through a program called "Economy Simulator," put on by the nonprofit Podium RVA.

Students were given real-life scenarios, a set salary, and tasked with managing their money — covering everything from groceries and utilities to daycare.

"Students are going to work together as a team to figure out, where is the best place to spend my money," said Charmeya McMurray with the Podium RVA team.

Working in groups, students navigate the simulation together. The exercise left many students quickly realizing how fast money disappears.

The goal of the program is to prepare students, not frighten them, organizers said. By the end of the session, participants walked away with strategies for avoiding financial stress in their futures.

McMurray said the experience is meant to be a foundation, not a final lesson.

"It's all a learning journey, right? It helps us be better ... this is why it's important," McMurray said.

Podium RVA has two upcoming events in October and December, as well as after-school activities. More information is available at podiumrva.org.



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