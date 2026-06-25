Richmond gets a new place to play. Volunteers build kid-designed playground at Chimborazo Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. — In just a couple of days volunteers transformed an old parking lot at Chimborazo Elementary School into a colorful, kid-designed playground.

In collaboration with KABOOM!, the CarMax Foundation and Chimborazo Elementary School teamed up to add more play opportunities for students and community members in Richmond’s Church Hill East End neighborhood.

More than 150 volunteers completed the project as part of KABOOM!’s 30th anniversary celebration and the CarMax Foundation’s ongoing effort to create safe and inspiring spaces for play spaces.

Principal Cordell Watkins said the makeover marks a major change for the school.

“They’re going to be shocked,” Watkins said of his students. “They were just out here playing tag on asphalt, and now they’ll have zip lines, tall slides, shade and spaces designed from their own ideas. This isn’t just for the school, it’s a gathering place for our entire community.”

Earlier this year, KABOOM! hosted a design day at Chimborazo where students created ideas about what they wanted most in a playground.

Their creativity inspired the final project with key elements such as a group spinner, swings, nature panels and shaded areas for hot summer days.

Craig Cronheim, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at CarMax, said the project is especially meaningful because Richmond is home to the company’s headquarters and more than 1,800 associates.

“CarMax is really committed to the communities where our associates live and work, and giving back to those communities is important,” Cronheim said.

Derrick Dixon, a senior project manager with KABOOM!, said the playground meets all safety codes and will be checked on a regular basis.

Professional installers worked alongside volunteers during the build, and the team will follow up with the PTA and Richmond Public Schools every few months to ensure utmost safety for the public.

“Once we create a playground, it’s just the beginning of play,” Dixon said. “We want to make sure it’s safe, used the right way and continues to grow with the community.”

The playground will be open to students early next week after the surface cures. Watkins said summer school classes will be among the first to use it, with the rest of the student body enjoying the space when school returns Aug. 24.

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