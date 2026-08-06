South Richmond house fire displaces 11, including 7 children

RICHMOND, Va. — A house fire on Richmond's Southside has displaced 11 people, including seven children.

The fire broke out on the 4100 block of Pettus Road Wednesday night. Officials at the scene told CBS 6 that seven children and four adults have been displaced and will need to find temporary housing.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials said no one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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