RICHMOND, Va. — One person was killed after a shooting near a convenience store on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street just before 2:15 a.m., according to online emergency communications logs. That is not far from the Jack Market & Deli convenience store.

The shooting happened near E 34th Street and Hull Street, sources told Burkett.

Person killed near Richmond convenience store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and more than a dozen evidence markers on the sidewalk and in the street.

This is the fifth shooting, three of them now deadly, on the city's Southside over the past three days.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are working the case, sources told Burkett.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Richmond Richmond woman opens nonprofit on Southside to combat gun violence Jon Burkett

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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