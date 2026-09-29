Richmond pediatrician Dr. Lillie Bennett reflects on nearly 60 years of caring for families

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Lillie Bennett’s legacy lines the walls of her Chamberlayne Avenue pediatric office in Richmond.

Framed Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Free Press articles detail her work improving literacy among children and her role organizing a local chapter of an international civic and social organization for women.

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She cherishes art work a father in jail made in lieu of payment and a book written by a troubled mother who she helped turn their life around.

For nearly 60 years, Dr. Bennett has treated multiple generations of Richmond families, including children whose parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents were once her patients.

“I love it because I get to know the whole family,” Bennett said. “They tell me, ‘Oh, you’re a family member.’ So they think of me as not just their doctor, but as a family member.”

After graduating from medical school in 1966, Bennett chose to practice on Richmond’s Northside and East End because she recognized communities in need.

“I was the only Black practicing pediatrician at the time,” Bennett said. “I'm talking about the underserved population. I'm talking about people who do not have the ability to get to a physician.”

The longtime doctor later inspired her son, pediatrician Dr. Richard Bennett, to follow in her footsteps after raising him in the office.

“She said, "But let me tell you something, son. The Northside and the East End need good doctors too, and that resonated with me,” he said. “Just because they're underserved, just because they're not the highest socio-economical class — doesn't mean that their medicine, their care should be any less. I really took that to heart.”

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Much has changed in medicine since Dr. Lillie Bennett first started treating young children. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws mean she can no longer share medical information with extended family members and technology has moved shelves of records onto computers.

But, one practice hasn’t wavered. Her passion and drive to care for Richmond families.

“I have a lot of people that ask me, "Why don't you retire and enjoy life? Well, what makes you think I'm not enjoying life now? I am each and every day,” she said.

I asked her what advice would she give to a new parent.

“Number one, love your child. Number two, listen to your child. A lot of us as parents don't really listen to our children,” Dr. Bennett said. “Sometimes they have valuable information that can help us with them.”

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