Richmond re-considers parking restrictions near stop signs after 280% ticket spike

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Coucil will consider a change to parking rules near stop signs after a dramatic spike in tickets across the city.

The city currently enforces a recently passed 30-foot parking restriction near stop signs.

That rule has led to a 280% increase in parking tickets citywide.

Nearly 90% of those tickets were issued in the city's 2nd District, which includes neighborhoods like The Fan and Scott's Addition.

City Council Vice President Katherine Jordan is now proposing a new ordinance to roll the restriction back to 20 feet.

WTVR

"There were some enraged callers who didn't understand why they were getting ticketed. There wasn't a sign there. Already, people are not following this, and it's, I would say, more restrictive than what is really necessary here. We're not seeing accidents at this location," Jordan said.

Jordan said the change would protect parking spots while keeping intersections safe.

The proposal also gives the Department of Public Works the power to increase the distance at specific intersections.

The city would also add more signs and street markings under the plan.

Transportation officials, however, warn that the change could make intersections less safe.

City council will hear the proposed ordinance in September. If passed, the new rules would take effect this fall.

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