Paralyzed student credits special suit and Jesus Christ for helping him walk across graduation stage

RICHMOND, Va. — Two years after a crash left him paralyzed from the waist down, Virginia Union University student Jaiden Picot walked across the graduation stage Saturday using a robotic exoskeleton to receive his Executive MBA.

The 23-year-old was struck by a truck while riding his e-scooter to work in 2024.

Despite the life-altering injury, Picot continued his education through hospitalizations and rehabilitation, marking his second VUU graduation after earning his bachelor's degree last year.

"I feel accomplished, man, really, I feel accomplished," Picot said at Saturday's ceremony. "I feel like nothing can hold me back now. After getting hit by a truck, I didn't let this stop me. I didn't let it get in the way of me achieving my goals."

Picot used a special suit to fulfill a dream he had before his accident.

WATCH: Jaiden walks across graduation stage

FULL CLIP: Paralyzed students walks at college graduation

"It's actually an exoskeleton suit where it gives me the ability to basically rise up like a big transformer suit, so it allows me literally to walk each step," Picot explained.

The business graduate plans to pursue a career in real estate with Keller Williams, focusing on helping people with disabilities find accessible housing — a mission inspired by his own challenges finding accommodating homes.

"I honestly just want to help people like me find affordable and accommodative homes that they will feel comfortable and happy to live in," Picot said.

Throughout his recovery and continued education, Picot has maintained a philosophy of incremental progress, telling himself to be "1 percent better every day."

He credits his faith, specifically Philippians 4:13 — "I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me" — as sustaining him through his journey.

"I had a goal before my accident that I wanted to do this and like I said I didn't let my accident stop me, so I worked hard, prayed, had faith, and I made it to here," Picot said.

He expressed gratitude to his mother and girlfriend for their support throughout his recovery and academic journey.

"My mom, she has sacrificed so, so much in her life. My girlfriend has sacrificed so, so much in her life, so I just thank you for the women in my life," Picot said.

Picot plans to take a brief break before pursuing his real estate career.

"Whatever you're going through, whatever you've been through, just don't let it hold you back, just have patience and fight through," he said.

A GoFundMe is active to help Jaiden collect money to purchase an adaptive van.



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