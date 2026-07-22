Richmond drivers put parallel parking skills to the test

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents put their street parking skills to the test in the first-ever Richmond Parallel Parking Challenge on Wednesday.

More than 40 drivers participated in the competition — hosted by Richmond Raceway, NASCAR and the Vera House Podcast — which challenged competitors to parallel park their own vehicles without the use of backup cameras or parking assistance technology. Event organizers estimated that more than 80% of participants completed the challenge.

Drivers followed a simple set of rules: Hitting a curb, cone or another vehicle resulted in elimination. Anyone who successfully parked was entered into a raffle for prizes, regardless of how quickly they completed the maneuver. Although speed did not determine the winner, the fastest successful park was completed in just eight seconds.

Successful competitor Johnathan won the event's raffle, winning a prize that included $100 in cash, a $50 gift card and merchandise donated by local vendors.

Among the competitors was Charles, who said the event gave him an opportunity to honor his former driving instructor, Coach Smith, who taught him how to parallel park in high school.

"When I heard today that there was a parallel parking event, I said I've got to go out there and give it a shot for Coach Smith," Charles said.

Charles said the skill has remained meaningful beyond earning a driver's license. He said he often gets out of his car to help other drivers parallel park.

Perri Young, co-host of the Vera House Podcast and one of the event's emcees, said the competition was designed to highlight a more positive side of driving.

"Driving can be frustrating. Road rage is real. But it doesn't have to be all bad," Young said.

Young said organizers were encouraged by the turnout and community engagement and hope to bring the Parallel Parking Challenge back next year.

Richmond Raceway plans to continue hosting community events throughout the year, with additional information available on its online events calendar .

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