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One killed in shooting, according to Crime Insider sources

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead and multiple others were shot in Richmond's East End, according to Crime Insider sources. They tell our Jon Burkett that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Sledd Street. Major Crimes investigators are investigating.

CI sources believe at least three people were shot.

CBS 6 is working to get more details from Richmond police.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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