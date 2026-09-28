One killed in shooting, according to Crime Insider sources

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead and multiple others were shot in Richmond's East End, according to Crime Insider sources. They tell our Jon Burkett that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Sledd Street. Major Crimes investigators are investigating.

CI sources believe at least three people were shot.

CBS 6 is working to get more details from Richmond police.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.