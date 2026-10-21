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One hospitalized following shooting near Virginia Union University

One hospitalized following shooting near Virginia Union University
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RICHMOND, Va. — One person has been hospitalized following a reported shooting near Virginia Union University.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Lombardy Street. Their sources say one person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries isn't known.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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