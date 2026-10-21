One hospitalized following shooting near Virginia Union University

RICHMOND, Va. — One person has been hospitalized following a reported shooting near Virginia Union University.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Lombardy Street. Their sources say one person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries isn't known.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.