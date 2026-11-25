RICHMOND, Va. —A man is dead following a crash on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond on Tuesday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 8:35 p.m. they were called to the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the crash. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with significant injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been revealed.

The driver of the car did stay on the scene. The Richmond Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the accident.



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