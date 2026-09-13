Richmond churches gather for repentance and healing: 'No one is left behind'

RICHMOND, Va. — The fifth annual One Day, One Step event was held Saturday at First English Lutheran Church, bringing together multiple congregations for a service of repentance and healing led by Rev. Christopher Carr.

"As we all gather now to lament and repent many things, our prayer is that no one is left behind," Carr said. "Enable us to see the reality of racism, and free us to challenge and uproot it from our society, our world, and ourselves."

The "multi-church collaboration that seeks racial healing" for the city was first held in 2022 as a "Day of Repentance" at a church near the former site of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue, according to organizers.

The event, which features a Service of Repentance and Healing, is committed to proactive steps toward racial justice and reconciliation.

VIDEO VAULT 2025: All about One Day, One Step racial healing event in Richmond

FULL INTERVIEW: All about One Day, One Step racial healing event in Richmond

In 2025, Katie St. Germain, executive director of Renewing RVA, described the gathering's purpose this way: "It's churches that had a historical role in that, acknowledging their role, repenting for it and wanting to walk together in healing."

The service guides participants through a process of lament, repentance, and forgiveness, with the hope that Richmond will be racially reconciled in the future. But St. Germain said the work goes beyond prayer.

"We believe that it's not just about praying and going through a healing process. We have to have action as part of it as well," St. Germain said in 2025. "We're hoping to get participants connected with that work and all work together to make our city better."

The event also featured a Repair Fair connecting residents with nonprofits addressing needs in housing, healthcare, education and racial healing.

St. Germain said she is encouraged by what she sees happening in Richmond.

"I see people working together, building relationships they haven't before. So as far as racial relations in our city go, I have a lot of hope for what we can build in the future," St. Germain said in 2025.

Find more info about the participating organizations is available at onedayrva.org.