Richmond Public Schools provides update on Obama Elementary mold closure, cleanup efforts

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools shared an update Tuesday after mold issues forced the closure of Barack Obama Elementary until further notice.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the earliest the school could reopen is next week.

"As I shared at the end of last night's discussion, our plan is to return to Obama as soon as it is safe to do so," Kamras said. "The earliest that will be is next week, meaning that the building will remain closed until then. In parallel, we are staging Clark Springs to receive scholars in case it is ultimately needed."

Richmond Mold forces indefinite closure of Obama Elementary as new school year begins WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Cleanup efforts

Kamras said remediation efforts at the school began at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Teams are prioritizing the list of specific locations shared by staff members and will also search throughout the building.

Air conditioning and a dehumidifier are running continuously.

"Relative humidity levels across the building were maintained at a healthy 46%–55%," Kamras said.

Negative-ion scrubbers are being used to remove any potential airborne spores. Crews are conducting moisture checks throughout the building as efforts continue.

Childcare update

Officials are reaching out to community partners about possible childcare support this week.

"We hope to have an update in my 5:00 pm message," Kamras said.

Enrolling in other schools

The district is assessing possible available seats at McClenney, Holton, and Overby, and aims to provide an update in the 5 p.m. message.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.