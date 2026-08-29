Barack Obama Elementary mold remediation underway as students prepare to return Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Air quality testing at Barack Obama Elementary School is underway as Richmond Public Schools works to clean up mold and moisture issues before students return to class Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Testing on the second and third floors is complete. Three rooms — 207, 304, and 307 — are still being treated and have been sealed off from the rest of the building. Testing for the first floor, basement, and other common spaces began Saturday morning.

To keep more moisture out of the building, water has been shut off to six bathrooms connected to classrooms. Workers have also begun patching roof leaks, sealing window gaps, fixing pipe leaks, and replacing damp flooring.

Pending clear test results this weekend, teachers will begin setting up classrooms Monday and Tuesday. Students are scheduled to return Wednesday.

One student said the wait has not been easy.

"I've been waiting all summer to come back, and I want to see my teachers and friends, so waiting an extra week to go has been hard," River Billings said.

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While crews work to get the building ready, the community is rallying around the school. The Veil Brewing Company is donating a portion of its sales Saturday evening to help replace items that had to be thrown out because of mold.

"A lot of us live in North Side and the school is really close to our houses but also really important to our community," Elinor Reina of The Veil Brewing Company said.

On Monday and Tuesday, students will attend enrichment activities at Pine Camp while teachers set up their classrooms. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily at Pine Camp, courtesy of the Richmond Education Foundation. Students will use standard Barack Obama Elementary bus routes. Parents of K-2 students must accompany their child to the bus stop in the morning and meet them at the stop in the afternoon. Afternoon buses depart Pine Camp at 2:40 p.m.

Richmond Public Schools will send its next community update Sunday at 5 p.m.

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This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.