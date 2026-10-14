Man shot and killed in Richmond's East End

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Richmond's East End Wednesday morning, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of North 31st Street, where sources say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A death investigation is underway as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.