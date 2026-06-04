Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Actions

New Southern Railway Taphouse owner details planned changes at Richmond restaurant

Don Baruch at Southern Railway Taphouse..jpg
Richmond BizSense
Don Baruch at Southern Railway Taphouse.
Don Baruch at Southern Railway Taphouse..jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- After 13 years, a restaurant and bar that’s been a staple of Shockoe Slip nightlife has a new conductor. Southern Railway Taphouse is now owned by a group led by industry veteran Don Baruch, who’s owned restaurants locally and across the country. Baruch’s group acquired Southern Railway’s lease, book of business and other assets from the group that opened the restaurant in 2013, which includes Chris Farag and Hani Atallah. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA