New Southern Railway Taphouse owner details planned changes at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- After 13 years, a restaurant and bar that’s been a staple of Shockoe Slip nightlife has a new conductor. Southern Railway Taphouse is now owned by a group led by industry veteran Don Baruch, who’s owned restaurants locally and across the country. Baruch’s group acquired Southern Railway’s lease, book of business and other assets from the group that opened the restaurant in 2013, which includes Chris Farag and Hani Atallah. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.