She lost her grandson's parents to gun violence. A student lost his brother. Saturday, they spoke.

RICHMOND, Va. — Victims of gun violence, community leaders, and Richmond's police chief gathered Saturday at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle on the city's Southside for a frank conversation about the toll gun violence takes on families and neighborhoods — and what it will take to stop it.

Pastor Robert Winfree assembled a panel that included Richmond Police and several nonprofits committed to curbing city shootings. But he said the most powerful voices in the room were those closest to the pain.

One grandmother told the crowd she fights every day to protect her grandson after gun violence took both of his parents.

"Every day is a struggle for me. I have a 14-year-old grandson who lost both of his parents," she said. "What is it that I can do to continue to save my grandson's life?"

A VCU student described losing his younger brother to a shooting.

"The guy shot him, he went to the ambulance and three hours later he died. My mom's hurt, my sister is hurt, everybody is hurt," he said.

Ferrone Claiborne, who was falsely imprisoned for murdering a Waverly officer, said those affected by gun violence are not always the ones pulling the trigger.

"In reality we are the victims of gun violence, based on the bad decisions that someone else made," Claiborne said.

Dr. Natasha H.J., a military and law enforcement veteran, said she nearly lost her son when he was shot at a party.

"You wouldn't expect that your child would be a victim to gun violence, just because he wanted to have a good time. Just because he wanted to go to a party and enjoy the festivities that was supposed to be for the young ones and this party almost turned into a funeral," she said.

She said the moment she got the call is seared into her memory.

"I will never forget those three words — my son got shot. I don't know how he made it to MCV," Dr. Natasha H.J. said.

Her message to those in difficult circumstances was direct.

"Just because your environment may not be the most positive environment don't mean you can't take positive steps," she said.

Kitana Sweeney, 17, who is preparing to be sentenced for her connection to a crime involving firearms, urged the public to understand how growing up near crime shapes young people.

"It's really just trauma because there are some people who don't want gun violence, they don't want any of that, but they were put in a situation where they had to do something and there is trauma that comes with that," Sweeney said.

She said the cycle often starts early.

"It's a cycle — it's how they're raised," Sweeney said.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said hearing directly from those affected by gun violence is just as important as developing solutions.

"Hearing all those aspects of how it affects everyone is important context. I took away that idea of how many ripple effects you have when you use a gun illegally," Edwards said.

Edwards said the collective work of the nonprofits gathered Saturday is contributing to real results. Homicide, rape, and robbery are all down compared to this time last year. But he cautioned that the work is far from finished. Total aggravated assault is up more than 12% year-to-date compared to 2025, and domestic aggravated assault is up more than 50%.

Edwards said the conversation Saturday reinforced what community leaders must keep doing.

"The importance of just gun safety, practical aspects, talking to your kids about conflict resolution — that's what I think we took away today so that parents can keep their kids safe," Edwards said.

Pastor Winfree said the goal is simple.

"Sometimes all we need is another chance," Winfree said.

That sentiment was echoed by one attendee who opened the forum with a personal commitment.

"My goal today is to be an asset to my community and no longer a liability," the attendee said.

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