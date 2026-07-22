Richmond Fire Department holds push-in ceremony for new truck

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents gathered at Station 14 for a push-in ceremony Tuesday, welcoming a new fire truck to the Richmond Fire Department.

The push-in ceremony is a long-standing tradition the department uses to introduce new vehicles to the Richmond area.

The new vehicle, Truck Six, will be used mainly for rescue. That sets it apart from Engine 14, which is used for water supply.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said the celebration of new apparatus is not just for the station, but for the community.

"When it comes to any type of natural disasters, any any other emergencies, they know where we're located and part of the community being here is knowing that this is their apparatus," Segal said.

Segal said the department also offers free smoke alarms to residents who need them. Those interested can contact the Richmond Fire Department by calling (804) 646-2500 or emailing fire@rva.gov.

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