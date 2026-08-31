Richmond's Nepali community rallies for flood victims: 'Rise back up'

RICHMOND, Va. — Half a world away from the devastation, Richmond's Nepali community gathered Sunday to mourn the victims of catastrophic floods and mudslides that ravaged villages and towns along the Nepal-China border.

The Nepali Community of Greater Richmond Virginia held a candlelight vigil, remembrance ceremony, and fundraiser at Libbie Mill Library in Henrico County. The event came days after the August 26 floods left hundreds dead, morgues overwhelmed, and international rescue teams still searching for the missing.

Dr. Dilli Bhurtel, a children's heart specialist, lit a candle and prayed for families and friends back home — including people from his home village who lost children in the disaster.

"People are losing everything. They've lost their loved ones, whole families have been shattered there, houses and buildings have been shattered there," Bhurtel said.

As a pediatric heart specialist, Bhurtel said the loss of children hits especially close.

"I deal with this every single day — how difficult it is to lose your peace. Your kids are your peace, a piece of you and your heart. I can't even explain that in words, so I feel sorry for every single one of them there," Bhurtel said.

His daughter Kashvi said the strength of the Nepali people is evident even in the darkest moments.

"They are being strong, even if they don't know it. It really hurts to have loved ones missing or losing them. You can't even see their bodies. You can't even have a proper burial like they wished for," Kashvi Bhurtel said.

RELATED: Nepal warns of possible fresh flooding as communities grapple with devastation Nepal warns of possible fresh flooding as communities grapple with devastation

Her father echoed that message of resilience.

"They are very strong and we want them to be strong — absolutely — and trust and hug each other. That's exactly what we want, and to help the people back home and support each other," Dilli Bhurtel said.

Suman Kandel, who also attended the vigil, said the gathering was about solidarity.

"This is a moment for us to feel the sorrow together," Kandel said. "Giving a message that we're united and we are here. Although we are far from the country, we still follow and share the same sadness that people over there are feeling."

Since the August 26 floods, NCRVA members have come together to offer donations, with others volunteering for search and rescue and rebuilding efforts.

Samantha Kandel, who attended with her father Suman, said she hopes the disaster leads to better protections in the future.

"Maybe in the future we'll do better and this won't happen again," Samantha Kandel said.

For information on how to donate, visit the Nepali Community of Greater Richmond Virginia Facebook page.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.