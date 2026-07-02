Nebraska family completes 15-year quest to visit all 50 state capitals, says Richmond was their favorite

RICHMOND, Va. — A Nebraska family has completed a 15-year journey to visit all 50 state capitals, ending their cross-country quest in Virginia's capital city.

Matt and Kathy Honke, along with their son Alex, finished their goal of visiting every state capital before age 50 during a recent trip to Richmond, which they called their favorite capital city.

"It's the best blend of new and old," the family said after exploring Richmond's historic movie theaters, Capitol building and modern visitor center.

The journey began when Kathy Honke bought a 50-state stamp collector's book during an airport layover, inspiring the family to see more of the country while collecting stamps from each capital.

WTVR courtesy of the Honke family

The trips served a dual purpose for the family. Alex, who is on the autism spectrum, struggles with loud noises, particularly fireworks that are common in their small Nebraska town leading up to July Fourth. The capital visits provided quieter getaways that benefited Alex's mental health.

"We've used the last seven or eight trips to get away from that to be able to explore the country, but also keep it a little quieter for us, and it's worked out really well," Matt Honke said.

The Honkes also collected refrigerator magnets and Christmas ornaments from each capital, creating a collection of souvenirs to commemorate their journey.

"It's almost oddly emotional to be done with this journey, because we don't know what the next one is now," Matt Honke said. "But that also leads to some of the fun; we get to figure out where to go."

While they're finished with state capitals, the Honkes aren't slowing down. Friday, they plan to travel to Niagara Falls, Canada, to begin checking new countries off their bucket list.

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