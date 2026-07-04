Eight years in the making: Becoming an American on the Fourth of July is 'dream come true'

RICHMOND, Va. — Sixty-three immigrants became United States citizens Saturday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, marking the country's 250th anniversary with one of its most meaningful traditions.

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge Roger L. Gregory presided over the special naturalization ceremony, leading the new citizens through the Oath of Allegiance.

"I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. So help me God," Gregory told the group.

Thunderous applause filled the room as the nation's newest citizens were welcomed.

For 21-year-old Leonardo Santos, who was naturalized from Brazil after eight years in the United States, the timing of the ceremony made the moment even more significant.

"It was very important, it was very meaningful," Santos said. "Doing it on Fourth of July felt like a great honor, and I was really feeling welcomed by everybody."

Santos said his motivation to become a citizen came from his family and the opportunity to build a life in America.

"There's a lot of struggles that we know when we're from another country," Santos said. "But here we see that we can build a legacy; there's a lot of opportunities. In the end, that's what made us want to fight to be citizens."

Becoming an American on the Fourth of July is 'dream come true'

Song Lee, who was born in China and became a U.S. citizen after eight years, said she felt a similar pull after attending college in the United States.

"It's a really big thing for me to choose another citizenship," Lee said.

Lee said her decision to stay came down to the life she had built here.

"I really appreciated living here, so I decided to have the rest of my life here," Lee said. "I have my friends here, my husband, my son, my daughter."

The ceremony took place against the backdrop of the museum's exhibit on the collective "We the People," which celebrates the diversity of the United States.

"Where we're standing right now really looks at and celebrates the diversity of immigration to the United States," Virginia Museum of History and Culture's Maggie Creech said. "And a look at how the idea of 'We the People' has always been changing and the contributions and experiences of new groups of people that have been moving to Virginia."

Lee had a message for others still working toward citizenship.

"I wish all of the people, they can make their dream come true here," Lee said. "Make the dream come true here."