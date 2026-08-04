Richmond celebrates National Night Out with block parties: Where to find your neighborhood events

RICHMOND, Va. — Communities across the Richmond area are celebrating National Night Out Tuesday.

The annual event is designed to strengthen relationships between neighbors, law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders while promoting crime prevention.

The idea is simple: lock your doors, turn on your porch light, and head outside to meet your neighbors.

Across the region, communities are hosting block parties, cookouts, games and family-friendly activities to encourage people to get to know one another and the officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

"National Night Out is, at the core, we are giving crime a going-away party," Richmond Police Sgt. Tish Cushenberry said. "It is an opportunity for us to say we're here, and we're standing firm with our neighborhoods and our neighborhood association leaders."

Cushenberry said events like these help create stronger connections between police and the communities they serve.

"Relax and have a good time. It's not a tense situation. It's a fun one. I encourage everybody to come out and see, go online and see which party you want to attend," Cushenberry said.

She said National Night Out also gives residents the chance to meet more than just police officers.

"Go out and see the community centers, meet your city leaders, your police officers, the police chief, the mayor—it's such an important day to just come out and fellowship with each other and get to know each other."

Several events are planned throughout Central Virginia.

In Chesterfield County, the Stonebridge Recreation Center will host a National Night Out event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Bensley Recreation Center will host another celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Henrico County, residents can attend a pool party at Abberly Twin Hickory on Gardens Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or a cookout at Overlook at Brook Run, which begins at 2 p.m.

Due to expected rain, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association has postponed its National Night Out celebration until Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Organizers say National Night Out sends a clear message that neighbors are looking out for one another and that building relationships is one of the best tools for creating safer communities.

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