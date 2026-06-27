Richmond church hosts free drive-thru farmers market for families: 'A blessing to be a blessing'

RICHMOND, Va. — Mount Gilead FGIM hosted a free drive-thru community farmers market Saturday morning, distributing fresh vegetables to families in need and serving 600 vehicles in just two hours.

The event on Richmond's Southside allowed area families to stock up on fresh produce at no cost.

Visitors also had the opportunity to tour the Mount Gilead Farm, which has grown from a small garden into a 20-acre farm with 15 fields and a hen house.

Mount Gilead FGIM reflected on the impact of the event following the market.

"We're grateful for every volunteer who served with love and every family who came through. It truly is a blessing to be a blessing," members of the congregation posted on social media.