Mother who lost daughter at James River urges water safety this Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Four years after losing her daughter at the James River, a Richmond-area mother is channeling her grief into a public safety message ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Christina Brockwell lost her daughter Lauren Winsted and Lauren's friend Sarah Erway after the group they were with went over the Bosher Dam on the James River. This Memorial Day weekend marks four years since their deaths.

Provided to WTVR Sarah Erway and Lauren Winsted

"I had to learn to love the river again, because I was very sad that my daughter and Sarah lost their lives here, because they loved this river," Brockwell said.

Since then, Brockwell has worked to turn that loss into a message that could spare other families from the same pain.

"I felt that if I worked really hard that maybe I could help to educate the other people who came to visit the river so that they do not have to go through the traumatic loss of a child like I did," Brockwell said.

WTVR Christina Brockwell

On Wednesday, she joined Richmond Fire, Richmond Parks and Recreation, and the James River Park System to remind the public to respect what they call Richmond's greatest resource.

Brockwell's top message was simple.

"Wear a life jacket or personal floatation devices whenever you're on the river," Brockwell said.

Richmond Fire Lieutenant Kevin Knight pointed to specific locations on the river that demand extra caution.

"There are significant hazards on the river — low head dams, Low Head Dam, Bosher's Dam and also Hollywood Rapids are some areas to keep in mind," Knight said.

Andrew Alli of Richmond Parks and Recreation urged people not to go it alone.

"We also recommend to go with a group. It's always good to have more eyes on the river so people can take care of one another," Alli said.

A representative from the James River Park System highlighted a lesser-known but serious danger.

"Foot entrapment or accidentally trapping your foot under a rock as you're moving downstream is one of the biggest dangers when you are moving down river," the representative said.

Brockwell said she knows the safety reminders may feel repetitive, but believes that repetition is exactly what it takes for the message to sink in. And while returning to the river has not been easy, she said she has found a way to reframe her presence there.

"I try to look at it now as an opportunity to be here because Lauren and Sarah cannot," Brockwell said. "I want people to come to the river. It's a beautiful river. There are so many things that can improve your experience and reduce any risk of something happening."

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