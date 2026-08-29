Mother holds fish fries and fundraisers to cover funeral costs after son shot, killed at block party

RICHMOND, Va. — Three generations of Andrew Jones' family — his sister, his mother and his grandmother — are mourning the loss of the 23-year-old, who was shot and killed at a block party in Fairfield Court, in Richmond's East End near 23rd and Seldon Streets.

His mother said she got the call no parent ever wants to receive.

"Someone called and said my son had been shot."

Now, on top of the pain of losing her youngest child to violence, she faces another heartbreaking reality: the funeral bill.

She has had to put her grief aside and go to work — holding fish fries and a GoFundMe — scraping together the funds to give her son a proper burial.

"It's just awful that something like this could happen to my son — that somebody even did this to him."

Every plate sold and every donation brings her one step closer to laying her son to rest. While the rest of the world goes on about its business, she has been trying to figure out how to say goodbye.

She also has a message for anyone who knows something about her son's death.

"If you saw something — say something. Say something...come forward and do the right thing. I know some people say that's being a snitch and this and that, but you're not snitching...this is a family member — our loved one."

She also wants those responsible to hear her words directly.

"Put the guns down, you're taking people's loved ones, somebody's brother, son, grandson, uncle, cousin...he was a very very valuable piece to our family."

Andrew Jones was supposed to turn 24 next month and celebrate by watching his Seahawks play the Commanders in Landover, Maryland. The money raised will help his mother give him a proper burial, and she said it will help her start grieving without worrying about another payment.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.