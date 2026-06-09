RICHMOND, Va. -- Federal prosecutors have made clear that they’d prefer Michael Hild to start his time in prison sooner than later. The U.S. Attorney’s Office last week requested that the convicted Richmond businessman be ordered to “surrender” in 30 days to begin his 44-month sentence, a punishment the former Live Well Financial CEO has spent years trying to avoid. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Prosecutors want former Richmond CEO to begin prison sentence 5 years after conviction
Posted
Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King
Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.