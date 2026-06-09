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Prosecutors want former Richmond CEO to begin prison sentence 5 years after conviction

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Richmond BizSense
Michael Hild was charged charged with securities, wire and bank fraud for orchestrating a scheme to fraudulently inflate the value of bonds to induce several large lenders to loan Live Will tens of millions of dollars more than they otherwise would have.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Federal prosecutors have made clear that they’d prefer Michael Hild to start his time in prison sooner than later. The U.S. Attorney’s Office last week requested that the convicted Richmond businessman be ordered to “surrender” in 30 days to begin his 44-month sentence, a punishment the former Live Well Financial CEO has spent years trying to avoid. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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