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Last piece of Mayo's Island sells, Richmond park plan moves forward

Mayo’s Island
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The highlighted area was the last piece of Mayo’s Island to sell in June 2026.
Mayo’s Island
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The last piece of Mayo’s Island that’s not already owned by the City of Richmond has finally changed hands.

Last week the quarter-acre parcel at 510 S. 14th St., along the Mayo Bridge between Shockoe and Manchester, sold for $675,000, according to city property records.

The buyer was an LLC tied to the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the local conservation nonprofit that helped facilitate Richmond’s acquisition of the rest of Mayo’s Island in early 2024, with the ultimate plan of turning the 15-acre island into a public park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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