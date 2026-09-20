Richmond Police will cut Flock camera data retention from 21 to 7 days, Mayor Danny Avula says

RICHMOND, Va. — Mayor Danny Avula is ordering immediate changes to how Richmond handles data collected by its automatic license plate readers and says he plans to reevaluate the city's relationship with Flock Safety — the company that provides the technology — amid growing public concern.

Effective immediately, Avula is directing the Richmond Police Department to reduce its data retention policy from 21 days to 7 days.

In a video posted to Instagram, Avula said the shift in public sentiment requires action.

"I think that the shift in public sentiment around Flock, which has been particularly acute in the last couple of months, is a sign that we need to reevaluate our relationship with Flock," Avula said. "I don't know exactly what that looks like, but I want to figure it out together with Richmonders, with our city council, and with our partners in the state legislature."

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Avula said he still believes the technology is a valuable public safety tool.

"I believe that Flock, an automatic license plate reader or ALPR technology in general, is a legitimately useful tool that the Richmond Police Department uses to help keep our communities safe and to solve crimes," Avula said.

But he acknowledged the concerns raised by residents.

"I believe that there are real privacy concerns with both ALPR technology generally and with Flock, Richmond's vendor," Avula said. "I believe that people of color can often be overpoliced and over-surveilled."

Avula outlined four commitments going forward. In addition to the immediate data retention reduction, the city will review its relationship with Flock and explore other technology vendors before the current contract expires next year. The city will also gather resident feedback in the coming weeks and review its oversight and transparency policies, including whether an independent third party should examine current procedures.

"It's really important to me that we hear from a broad cross-section of Richmonders as well as from our elected city council," Avula said.

Avula said he recognizes the complexity of the issue.

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"This is a complex issue that people feel really strongly about across the board, and my job is to keep people safe, to listen well to our communities, and to navigate this thoughtfully," Avula said.

In a statement, Schmidt said he does not believe the technology has made Richmond safer and expressed alarm over documented cases of data misuse.

"I am deeply alarmed by cases from Virginia and across the nation detailing the misuse of data collected by these cameras," Schmidt said. "I believe this technology has sparked critical conversations about mass surveillance, government accountability, and the transparency public officials owe residents regarding public safety."

State Delegate Charlie Schmidt is calling on the city to go further, saying opposition to the technology is widespread and bipartisan.

"I hear this regularly from my constituents, and it is reflected across the Commonwealth," Schmidt said. "At least 20 Virginia localities have already canceled their Flock contracts or banned use of this technology altogether. I believe Richmond should follow suit."

Schmidt is joining State Sen. Lashrecse Aird pushing for a statewide ban.

"I stand with my colleague Senator Lashrecse Aird and advocates from across the state in calling for a ban on the use of these cameras in Virginia, and I intend to support the legislation she has introduced to make that a reality statewide," Schmidt said.

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