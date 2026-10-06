Richmond is resurfacing Mayo Bridge. Here's how that will impact traffic.

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond plans to begin resurfacing the Mayo Bridge next week, weather permitting.

The city says the project will improve the riding surface across the bridge and prepare the corridor for several transportation improvements planned in the coming years.

Resurfacing work is expected to run from October 13 to 23. Daily work and lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the duration of the project. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic during construction. Drivers should expect traffic control measures and construction activity throughout the work zone. Detour routes will be posted to help travelers navigate the area.

Work will take place between the north floodwall and south floodwall. Upon completion of resurfacing, the Mayo Bridge will transition from its current four lanes to two, with one travel lane in each direction and full-width shoulders.

"This bridge surface has served Richmond well beyond its expected lifespan," said Andy Boenau, Director of Transportation for the City of Richmond, in a statement. "Resurfacing the Mayo Bridge provides a smoother, safer ride today while allowing us to test operational changes that will help manage traffic for upcoming construction projects. It also creates a more comfortable experience for people walking and rolling across the bridge as Richmond continues investing in better connections to the riverfront and Mayo Island Park."

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