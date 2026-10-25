Man critically injured in Perry Street stabbing on Richmond's Southside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being stabbed on Richmond's Southside on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Perry Street just after 11:05 a.m., where they found an adult man suffering from a stab wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.