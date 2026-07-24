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Man stabbed in Richmond early Friday morning, police say

Top stories and weather for Thursday, July 23, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, July 23, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a stabbing that they said left one man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Officers said they responded to the intersection of 2nd and Broad Street at approximately 1:37 a.m. on July 24, and found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for the life-threatening injury.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app is also available for smartphones.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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