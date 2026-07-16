Man shot on Dinwiddie Ave., Richmond Police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in Richmond late Wednesday night and sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Dinwiddie Ave. at approximately 11:16 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both reporting methods are anonymous.

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