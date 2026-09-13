Man critically injured in Richmond gas station shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being shot at a gas station on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the Exxon station in the 800 block of Edgehill Road near Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a shooting at 12:15 a.m., according to officials with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose injuries were described as life-threatening, was taken to an area hospital.

Photos from the scene by Carter Killorn show the gas station roped off with crime scene tape.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at 804-646-5316, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.