RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Richmond's East End early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of T Street around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That is near the Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the case, according to officials with the department.

Police have not released the man's name or any information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

The medical examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.