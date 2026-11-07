Man killed in overnight shooting in downtown Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. —A man was shot and killed early Saturday in downtown Richmond, and police are investigating, officers said.

Richmond Police were called to 4th and Broad streets around 2:15 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine how the man died, police said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.