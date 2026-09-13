RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed SUV in the parking lot of a Richmond mall on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the parking lot around 7:20 p.m. Saturday after a witness reported an SUV had crashed into a tree at Stony Point Fashion Park.

When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel dead inside the vehicle.

Man found dead in crashed SUV at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond

Initial calls for help came from the area of Cheyanne and Cherokee roads at 7:20 p.m., about a minute before police were dispatched to the mall.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.