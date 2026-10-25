Man critically injured after shooting near CarMax Park in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to investigators.

Officers were called to Hermitage Road and Sherwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Capt. Greer Gould with Richmond Police said. That address is very close to the new CarMax Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gould said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.