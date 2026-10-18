Survivor walks with family at Making Strides in Richmond: 'Truly a blessing'

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands turned out for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Monroe Park in Richmond on Sunday morning.

The event marked 25 years of the organization's annual walk, which celebrates courage and hope. The American Cancer Society says the initiative is one of the nation's largest and most impactful movements to end breast cancer for everyone. The money raised supports research and programs designed to give community members a better chance at longevity.

As of Sunday morning, the walk had raised $398,736 toward a goal of $500,000. A total of 2,624 participants and 387 teams took part. Once again, the top fundraising team was The Ladies of Elegance Inc., which brought in $60,658.

RELATED: Central Virginia Gulf War veteran beats breast cancer 3 times

Central Virginia Gulf War veteran beats breast cancer 3 times

Among the walkers was a breast cancer survivor who said she was grateful to take part alongside her family. She will reach six years as a survivor in November, though she said she is still fighting.

"They say you're a survivor, but I'm still taking chemo by mouth, so I'm still fighting to be a survivor," she said.

She said being at the walk, even on a rainy day, meant everything to her.

"Thanking God for allowing me to even be out here to walk with my family, and it's truly been a blessing," she said. "It's hard for me because I suffer with lymphedema too, but you know I'm still able to do it, with his blessing over me."

Click here to donate to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

PHOTOS: 2025 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Richmond