Richmond leaders unveil renderings of Lumpkin's Jail pavilion in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond city and state leaders have unveiled renderings for a planned pavilion at the Lumpkin's Slave Jail site in Shockoe Bottom, officially launching the project at a community event at Main Street Station Wednesday.

The pavilion, located on Franklin Street, would allow the public to view archaeological remains at the site. The city describes it as a destination that places Richmond at the center of the American story by recognizing the history of enslaved and free people of African descent.

Baskervill

Burt Pinnock, principal and chairman of the board at Baskervill, said the project carries a profound sense of responsibility.

"Who were never represented, who were never acknowledged, who were never named, and who will most likely remain unknown. Those are our clients, and that's an awesome responsibility and one I don't take lightly," Pinnock said.

WTVR Burt Pinnock

The exterior of the pavilion will feature firsthand accounts of what happened at the site. The building will also be lit at night, allowing visitors to reflect at any hour.

Baskervill

Historians say Robert Lumpkin's slave jail was one of the largest and most notorious of the Richmond businesses that specialized in buying and selling enslaved people. The pavilion is considered the cornerstone of the broader Shockoe project.

City Council's Urban Design Committee is scheduled to discuss the pavilion project at their next meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall in Richmond. Leaders will gather again for a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the project is complete.

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