Man grazed by bullet while walking in South Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was grazed by a bullet in a South Richmond neighborhood Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources said several shots rang out around 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Limestone Drive in the South Garden neighborhood. Multiple shell casings were found on the scene.

The man who had been walking on the street was grazed by a bullet, police said. He was treated for a non-life-threatening graze wound.

Major Crimes detectives were on scene as of 11 p.m.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.