Some Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden workers on strike; facilities remain open

RICHMOND, Va. — Some staff at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted to go on strike with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

The garden said it already reached an agreement with the machinists on 23 of the 25 articles in a proposed collective bargaining agreement. The two remaining articles address wages and the collection of dues.

The machinists are currently demanding an immediate approximately 11.4% wage increase for unionized staff, followed by additional increases in subsequent years.

The garden said that approach is not sustainable for an organization that does not make a profit and must budget on a year-to-year basis. The garden noted that restricted donations are separate from its general operating budget and can only be applied to expenses designated by the donor. The garden said its $31 million Thrive expansion, for example, was funded by restricted gifts.

The garden also said it has worked to increase compensation even before unionization. They said wages increased 60% over the baseline set in 2020, and 36 staff members were promoted in the last three years.

The garden said it is remaining open.

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