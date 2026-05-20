Why some charges were dropped against Richmond dad arrested for killing children

RICHMOND, Va. — Two charges against Levy Nelson were dropped Tuesday in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Nelson, 41, is accused of killing his 14-year-old daughter, Sadie Terry, and her 18-year-old brother, Zion Terry.

He is also charged with shooting their mother, Tiffany Terry, who survived.

Authorities said Nelson and Tiffany had previously been in a relationship.

The dropped charges were one count of malicious wounding and one count of felony use of a firearm.

The juvenile court dropped those because Nelson was already indicted on the same charges in Richmond City Circuit Court, making the dismissal a formality to prevent overlap.

Nelson is still indicted and charged in Richmond City Circuit Court on charges of aggravated murder of multiple persons, child abuse, violent felon in possession of a weapon, malicious assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violent felon possessing a weapon.

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