Kids get hands-on with big trucks at Stony Point Fashion Park event

RICHMOND, Va. — Children got up close with a variety of trucks Saturday at the Touch a Truck event at Stony Point Fashion Park, exploring vehicles and taking in a day of family-friendly fun.
CBS 6's Storm Rider was on display at the event, giving kids a chance to get an up-close look at the station's weather vehicle alongside a variety of other trucks.
The event also featured crafts from the RVA Library and Macaroni Kid Richmond, along with local vendors serving funnel cakes, mini bundt cakes, and popsicles.
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