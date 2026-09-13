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Kids get hands-on with big trucks at Stony Point Fashion Park event

Kids got up close with big trucks at the Touch a Truck event at Stony Point Fashion Park Saturday, with crafts, food vendors, and family fun on site.
Kids get hands-on with big trucks at Stony Point Fashion Park event
Kids get hands-on with big trucks at Stony Point Fashion Park event
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RICHMOND, Va. — Children got up close with a variety of trucks Saturday at the Touch a Truck event at Stony Point Fashion Park, exploring vehicles and taking in a day of family-friendly fun.

CBS 6's Storm Rider was on display at the event, giving kids a chance to get an up-close look at the station's weather vehicle alongside a variety of other trucks.

The event also featured crafts from the RVA Library and Macaroni Kid Richmond, along with local vendors serving funnel cakes, mini bundt cakes, and popsicles.

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