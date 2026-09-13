Kids get hands-on with big trucks at Stony Point Fashion Park event

RICHMOND, Va. — Children got up close with a variety of trucks Saturday at the Touch a Truck event at Stony Point Fashion Park, exploring vehicles and taking in a day of family-friendly fun.

CBS 6's Storm Rider was on display at the event, giving kids a chance to get an up-close look at the station's weather vehicle alongside a variety of other trucks.

The event also featured crafts from the RVA Library and Macaroni Kid Richmond, along with local vendors serving funnel cakes, mini bundt cakes, and popsicles.