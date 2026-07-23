Richmond Kroger opens new Carytown gas station offer 20-cent discount

RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown has a new gas station.

The Kroger at the far western side of the Richmond shopping district now has 14 fuel pumps, marking the neighborhood's second gas station.

To celebrate the opening, Kroger is offering 20 cents off per gallon through Aug. 5.

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