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Richmond Kroger opens new Carytown gas station offer 20-cent discount

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Kroger
Kroger Carytown Fuel Center at 3553 W. Cary Street in Richmond
Carytown Kroger gas station.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown has a new gas station.

The Kroger at the far western side of the Richmond shopping district now has 14 fuel pumps, marking the neighborhood's second gas station.

To celebrate the opening, Kroger is offering 20 cents off per gallon through Aug. 5.

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