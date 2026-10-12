Person shot and killed in Richmond's Carver neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Richmond's Carver neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Kinney Street just before 4:30 p.m., according to Richmond call logs.
Richmond and VCU Police are on scene as of 6 p.m. A possible standoff is underway, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.
The Richmond Police Department asked residents and motorists to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation.
A CBS 6 crew is on scene.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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