Man killed crossing Shockoe Bottom street, Richmond police seek hit-and-run driver

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man crossing a street in Shockoe Bottom on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main and North 21st streets at about 10:16 a.m. to investigate.

Police said the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver left the scene.

WTVR

The Richmond Police Department's crash team is investigating.

Police have not released information about the vehicle involved or the driver they are seeking.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.