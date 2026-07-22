Flags fly at half-staff in Virginia to honor Richmond lieutenant killed in rescue attempt

RICHMOND, Va. — Flags are flying at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia on Wednesday in memory of U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. of Richmond.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ordered the tribute in honor of Key, who died in May while attempting to rescue a fellow soldier who had fallen off a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean while deployed to Morocco.

Key, 27, served as a platoon leader and 14A Air Defense Artillery officer with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

Key and his fellow service member went missing May 2 on a hike after taking part in annual multinational military exercises in Morocco.

"They were not actively taking part in any training. The day's exercises had concluded, and, from our understanding, they were out on a recreational hike," an official said.

"Without regard for his own safety, [Key] directed his platoon in an improvised rescue and moved to secure himself before both were tragically lost in the ocean," Spanberger's Flag Order read.

Key was posthumously awarded the Soldier's Medal — the U.S. Army's highest recognition of heroism apart from combat.

"His final act, undertaken to protect a fellow Soldier in his care, stands as the fullest measure of a leader, and a true testament to how much he cared about his unit. Lieutenant Key will be remembered as a courageous, natural born leader," the order said.

Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, mourned Key's loss.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him," King said after Key's death. "The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key's family as we honor his life and service."

Richmond native 1st Lt. Kendrick Key found dead after going missing in Morocco

Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of 5-4 ADAR, also remembered Key.

"Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks," Couch said. "The 5-4 ADAR family mourns the loss of an exceptional teammate, and our heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Key family."

Key earned a marketing degree from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina and entered the military in 2023 as an officer candidate.

He earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024 as an Air Defense Artillery officer and later completed the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He joined Charlie Battery in 2025.

During his time in the Army, Key was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon, in addition to the posthumous Soldier's Medal.

Flags will fly at half-staff in Key's honor until sunset Wednesday.



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